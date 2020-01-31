Cfra Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cfra in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.64.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $151.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,022.26. 11,582,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1,811.90. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

