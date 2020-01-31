Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

NASDAQ:CTHR remained flat at $$1.51 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,645. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

