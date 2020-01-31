Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

