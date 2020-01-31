Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,379. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

