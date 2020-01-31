Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.95 Million

Brokerages expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $703.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $709.42 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $585.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

