Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $485.49

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $485.49 and last traded at $477.97, with a volume of 56520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $26,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $14,008,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
