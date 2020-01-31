Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sets New 12-Month High at $485.49

Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $485.49 and last traded at $477.97, with a volume of 56520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total transaction of $1,081,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,780 shares of company stock worth $4,697,006. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,053,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $26,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $14,008,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

