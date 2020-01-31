Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE CHKR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 2,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,132. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 75.64% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

