Chesnara (LON:CSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

CSN stock opened at GBX 322.95 ($4.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a current ratio of 41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Chesnara has a 1 year low of GBX 250.68 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.50 ($5.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.79.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

