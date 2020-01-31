ChessCoin (CHESS) Market Cap Hits $50,299.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $50,299.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.85 or 2.15506057 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025429 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

ChessCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

