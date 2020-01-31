Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Chewy by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 1,395,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Chewy has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

