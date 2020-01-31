CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.42. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3,085,900 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

