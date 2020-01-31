Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CHMA stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

