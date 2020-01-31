CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

