China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $$1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.