Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.
Shares of CCBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
About Chino Commercial Bancorp
