Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of CCBC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

