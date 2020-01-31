Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $900.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $690.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $831.71.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $11.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $868.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $851.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $519.09 and a one year high of $888.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

