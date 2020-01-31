Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $135,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 810,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.06. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

