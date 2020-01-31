Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $42.19 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $71,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,512 shares of company stock worth $5,697,735. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

