Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.48. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

