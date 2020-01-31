Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

NYSE:CNK opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 468,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3,032.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 333,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

