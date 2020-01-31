Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a one year low of $185.93 and a one year high of $287.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

