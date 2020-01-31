CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

CIR stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.14. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 42.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 42.1% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 124,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

