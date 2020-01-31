Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.