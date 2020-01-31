Citigroup Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $142.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.86.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. 1,409,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,203. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.