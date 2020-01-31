Citigroup Increases Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $25.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,009 shares of company stock worth $2,829,705. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

