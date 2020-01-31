Citigroup Increases Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target to $25.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.
NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.
In related news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,009 shares of company stock worth $2,829,705. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
