Citigroup Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $90.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.