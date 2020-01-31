Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives News Impact Rating of 2.86

News articles about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news sentiment score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Citigroup’s analysis:

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,102,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.