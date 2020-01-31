Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0162

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $120,192.00 and $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,407,193 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

