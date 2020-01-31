Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) to Issue GBX 1.33 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CSH opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $612.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.