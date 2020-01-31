Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) to Issue GBX 1.33 Dividend

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CSH opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $612.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Civitas Social Housing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.37).
Civitas Social Housing Company Profile
