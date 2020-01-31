Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,684.65

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,684.65 and traded as high as $3,010.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,925.00, with a volume of 15,538 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CKN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 2,963 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $888.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,951.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,686.38.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

