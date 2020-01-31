Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.15. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 8,137,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

