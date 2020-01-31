Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Up 41.3%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) rose 41.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 4,395,385 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 1,238,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

