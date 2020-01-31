Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,302 ($17.13).

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 718.50 ($9.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 934.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 901.76.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

