Clipper Coin Achieves Market Cap of $13.45 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Clipper Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

