CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $4.28 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 60.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $233,044.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 66.1% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003686 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001029 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,395,842 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

