CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of CLS in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. CLS has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 257.58.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

