CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Announces Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.07. 2,403,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

