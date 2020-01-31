CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Trading Down 2.9%

CNB Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:CBFC) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, 93 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87.

About CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC)

CNB Financial Services, Inc is the holding company of CNB Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank offers an array of financial services consisting of lending, deposit, investment management and trust services. The Bank’s products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), consumer and commercial loans, real estate loans, trust services, investment services and other services.

