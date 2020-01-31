CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 11,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 383,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,209. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

