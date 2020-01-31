CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 208,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 2,163,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,266 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,671,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.