CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

CNXM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. 761,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

