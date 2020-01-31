CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 374,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

