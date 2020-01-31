Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) received a $88.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,320. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.