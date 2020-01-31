Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CLNC opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

In other news, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CFO Neale Redington bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,890.00. Insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock worth $2,112,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

