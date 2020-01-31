Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,254,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. Comcast has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

