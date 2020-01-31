Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 63,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Insiders have sold 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.18. 6,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.