Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Position Decreased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $952.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.93 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

