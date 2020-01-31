CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,389 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $69,686.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. 977,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,504. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

