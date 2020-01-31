Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.72. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 4,009 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.