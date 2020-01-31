Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CNFR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,413. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

